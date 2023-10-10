Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

