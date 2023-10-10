ONUS (ONUS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.13

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, ONUS has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ONUS has a market capitalization of $59.11 million and $9.13 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.60872456 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

