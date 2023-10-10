Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,477 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,822,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,069,000.

EFV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,624 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

