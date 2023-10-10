Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.47. 2,806,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average is $155.15. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.37 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

