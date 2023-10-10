Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.03. 600,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

