Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,693 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.93. 805,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average of $241.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.