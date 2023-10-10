Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 876,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,422. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

