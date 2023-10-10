Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 68,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

