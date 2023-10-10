Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.78. 700,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

