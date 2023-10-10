Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 36.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CDW by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.26. 255,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,277. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.96. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.70.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.