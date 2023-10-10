Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $6,020,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.75. The stock had a trading volume of 96,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,189. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

