Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $114.36. 2,041,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

