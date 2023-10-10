Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Sells $352,500.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $359,500.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $403,500.00.

On Monday, August 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $418,500.00.

On Monday, August 7th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $515,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $560,500.00.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 426,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.83. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,611,000 after acquiring an additional 603,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,297,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

