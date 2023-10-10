Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $59.13 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.13 million and $2.40 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015507 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,389.67 or 1.00020675 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06277495 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $4,769,840.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

