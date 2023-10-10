Orchid Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.47 million and $2.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015559 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,432.44 or 1.00071937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06277495 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $4,769,840.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

