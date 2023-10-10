Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (OXSQG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQG stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

