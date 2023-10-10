Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $483.86 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

