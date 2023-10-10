PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

PTY stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 522,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

