PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at $4,251,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 76,041 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 327.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 39,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

