PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of PDI stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

