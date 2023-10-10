PIMCO Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PMF opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 226.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

