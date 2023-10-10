POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.33

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 35950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.