Populous Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,210.20 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Populous has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $132,210.20 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

