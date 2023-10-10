PotCoin (POT) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $32.02 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00232171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.