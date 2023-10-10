Presearch Achieves Market Cap of $8.43 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Presearch has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $8.43 million and $75,481.90 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

