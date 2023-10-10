Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Primary Health Properties Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of PHP opened at GBX 92.85 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 88.25 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.50 ($1.50). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.16.
