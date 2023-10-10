ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya Sells 52,621 Shares

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $250,475.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,447,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,969,524.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 75,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $9,299,000.00.

ProKidney Stock Performance

ProKidney stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 526,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,930. ProKidney Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProKidney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

