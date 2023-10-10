Prom (PROM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.80 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Prom has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00014578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $72.77 million and $1.80 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,364.73 or 1.00041635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.05981794 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,580,118.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.