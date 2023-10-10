Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.03 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00014612 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $73.03 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,391.03 or 1.00016307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.05981794 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,580,118.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.