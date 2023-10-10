RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €586.00 ($616.84) and last traded at €589.00 ($620.00). 7,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €597.00 ($628.42).
The business’s fifty day moving average is €641.34 and its 200 day moving average is €640.14.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.
