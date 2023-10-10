Realty Income Co. to Issue Nov 23 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a nov 23 dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 227.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 5,910,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,896. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 7,093.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 584,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 576,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

