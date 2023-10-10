Realty Income Co. to Issue Nov 23 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a nov 23 dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.
Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 227.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 5,910,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,896. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
