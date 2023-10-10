Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

UTG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,365. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 294.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.