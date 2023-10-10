Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
UTG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,365. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.71.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
