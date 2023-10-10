Render Token (RNDR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $32.28 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $666.01 million and $32.28 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00006532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,908,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

