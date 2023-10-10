Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wix.com (WIX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) in the last few weeks:
- 10/6/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2023 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/22/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2023 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/6/2023 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/1/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Wix.com Trading Down 0.4 %
WIX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 543,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,543. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Wixcom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wixcom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.