Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wix.com (WIX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) in the last few weeks:

10/6/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2023 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wix.com Trading Down 0.4 %

WIX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 543,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,543. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39.

Get Wixcom Ltd alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wixcom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wixcom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.