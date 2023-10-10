Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 10th (BFAM, ELTK, ESBA, FNB, JNJ, MBLY, MS, NOC, PNC, PTGX)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 10th:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

