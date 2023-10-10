Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 10th (BFAM, ELTK, ESBA, FNB, JNJ, MBLY, MS, NOC, PNC, PTGX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 10th:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

