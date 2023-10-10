Reviewing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 1 0 0 0 1.00

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.33%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 397.51%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -238.75% -79.37% -67.76% Greenidge Generation -240.53% -246.82% -39.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Bit Digital and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.2% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $39.27 million 4.56 -$105.30 million ($1.02) -2.13 Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.32 -$271.07 million ($41.47) -0.10

Bit Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.8, meaning that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

