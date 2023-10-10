Reviewing MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGM China and Hilton Grand Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM China N/A N/A N/A $1.55 0.79 Hilton Grand Vacations $3.84 billion 1.11 $352.00 million $3.26 11.92

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than MGM China. MGM China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Grand Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM China 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hilton Grand Vacations 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MGM China and Hilton Grand Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus price target of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.87%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than MGM China.

Profitability

This table compares MGM China and Hilton Grand Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM China N/A N/A N/A Hilton Grand Vacations 9.41% 21.20% 5.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of MGM China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats MGM China on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau. It owns and operates MGM Macau, an integrated resort that includes a casino with 926 slot machines and 294 gaming tables, multiple VIP, and private gaming areas; a hotel with 585 hotel rooms, suites, and villas; and amenities, including 8 restaurants, retail outlets, pool, and spa facilities, as well as a convention space. The company also owns MGM Cotai, a resort that consists of a casino with 934 slot machines and 258 gaming tables; a hotel with 1,418 hotel rooms, suites, and skylofts; 12 restaurants and bars; retail outlets; and a meeting space, as well as other non-gaming offerings. In addition, MGM China Holdings Limited is involved in the provision of outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, human resources, hotel reservation, and convention consultation. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Macau. MGM China Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International Holdings, Ltd.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans. Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages and operates the clubs and timeshare properties, which offers exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs, and provides ancillary services including food and beverage, retail and spa at timeshare properties. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

