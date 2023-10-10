Reviewing YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) & Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and YouGov’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.36 -$780,000.00 ($0.08) -14.38 YouGov N/A N/A N/A $0.00 2,612.50

YouGov has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YouGov, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -2.02% -3.41% -2.43% YouGov N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and YouGov’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.7% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of YouGov shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stran & Company, Inc. and YouGov, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 291.30%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than YouGov.

Summary

YouGov beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

