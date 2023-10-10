Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 1.7 %
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1920131 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Richelieu Hardware
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.