Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 1.7 %

RCH traded up C$0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.58. 28,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$33.72 and a 1 year high of C$45.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1920131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

