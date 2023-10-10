Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $2,055,900.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,521.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $206.88. 4,502,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,140. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average of $209.23. The firm has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

