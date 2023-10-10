Saltmarble Price Hits $1.53 on Top Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a market cap of $149.10 million and approximately $28,217.24 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.50712944 USD and is up 17.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33,959.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

