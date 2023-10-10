Scotiabank Lowers Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$145.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded up C$1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$187.82. The company had a trading volume of 113,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$187.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$169.72 and a 52 week high of C$196.65.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.1048506 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

