Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,520,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the previous session’s volume of 305,754 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.47.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

