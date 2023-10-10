Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.99 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $31,869.87 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00150152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00046637 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003599 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00491626 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18,016.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

