ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $214,187.54 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $15,950.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 29 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $15,517.90.

On Monday, August 14th, Gina Mastantuono sold 532 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $293,945.96.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.30. 1,408,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,820. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $567.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.50.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

