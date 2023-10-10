SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,406,663 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,943,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,536. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

