Singapore Exchange Limited (SPXCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.8782 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.85.
Singapore Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America cut Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
About Singapore Exchange
Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.
