SPACE ID Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.74 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,533,910 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 393,533,910.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.17673756 USD and is down -7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $13,283,441.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

