SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 273,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,828,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $172.51. 4,179,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

