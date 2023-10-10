Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Richard D. Mcbee Acquires 5,039 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 5,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,004.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,533.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 473,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,238. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 591,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,139 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 610,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

